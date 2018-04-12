Jail builders give back to community

An overview of some of the building work at the new jail site.

WHEN it comes to the companies behind the Clarence Correctional Centre, it's all about building pathways for the community.

NorthernPathways, a consortium of John Laing, John Holland and Serco, are asking for expressions of interest from Clarence Valley welfare organisations requiring financial and in-kind assistance for projects and programs.

Development director Stephen Sabbatucci from John Laing said they are looking for projects and programs that address education, youth and disadvantaged, homelessness and community regeneration.

John Laing has been operating a charitable trust in the United Kingdom, which supports charitable ventures in the country. Now, they have began supporting ventures in Australia, including a solar initiative in Victoria.

Mr Sabbatucci said they are looking for long-lasting initiatives which will serve the community, but he added that organisations should not be concerned about the grant application process.

"We will look beyond what is written for genuine applications,” he said.

"We will have the time to clarify proposals (if they are unclear).”

NorthernPathways project director Mike Cramb said they are looking to deliver good quality initiatives which can help improve the Clarence Valley community.

"Every partnership presents a unique opportunity which can be tailored to suit the partner's objectives and capacities,” he said.

"Each opportunity will be considered for its unique benefits to those in need.”

NorthernPathways will also look at offering more in-kind assistance to projects that do not meet every requirement of the grant application process.

Expressions of interest proposal can be downloaded from northernparthways.com.au and they must be end to northernpathways@laing.com. no later than 3pm, Friday April 27. Enquiries to Stephen Sabbatucci by the same email or on 02 8999 9316.