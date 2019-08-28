JAIL CLOSURE: Readers suggestions for new use of site

SOFT CELL: Touring or staying in a 19th Century jail cell could be a tourist attraction say many people advocating new uses for the jail building once it closes next year.

THE echo of the words "jail closure" had barely bounced off the walls of the Grafton Correctional Centre than the plans for "what to do with it" hit social media.

Although the words also bring back nasty memories of 2012, when the government stripped about 100 jobs out of the community with a downsize of the jail, this time around the feel is more positive.

Here's a sample of the ideas on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Judy Hackett: It would make a great 'ball and chain' wedding/ function centre with plenty of themed accommodation options.

Brendan Palmer: Imagine the possibilities for a museum and historical tour hub!

Chris Watkins: Accommodation centre for workers so the rental market stabilizes so locals aren't displaced from their own town. When the projects are finished & rental incomes return to normal turn it into a function centre.

Anne Warburton: Let's do gaol tours, functions, theme nights, as they have done to previous closed gaols hope the staff are offered jobs at the new gaol

Bella Bruni-Trevillian: Pentridge prison is a tourist jaunt with parts of it redeveloped into swank apartments.

Keltie Foster: Big Paradise, put in a parking lot ....

Well in all honesty where else will parking go with the new private hospital and the upgrade to public? Only logical solution in such a space restricted area without increasing the health services footprint

Malcolm Mcanally: Should be made into a museum dedicated to the history of Grafton and the jail itself from the moment it was built till it closed.

Michael McGuren: Brilliant tourism opportunity for Grafton.

Irene Winters: That's great news, we now have land to expand the base hospital.

Stefani Warburton: This is sad. It's got so much amazing history. Perhaps they should utilise it and make it a tourism attraction as an iconic museum with all if its history between its walls, even tour guides through it. Bring money and jobs back to community and keeping it restored.

Tammy Shorn Kippax: You're all sprouting at what it can become.

Just asking: What about the huge amount of Jobs that are going to be lost.

Luke Gough: Will make a great recording Facility.. and a billion other uses

Tony West: They might be planning on turning it into low income accommodation for families of inmates at the new jail.

Rick Murray: Museum, accommodation, function centre.

Look to Fremantle Prison for some ideas.

Terry Vercoe: National Parks administer this tourist attaction in San Francisco - Alcatraz is on a different scale to Grafton Gaol, but maybe some ideas can be 'borrowed' from Alcatraz.

Maybe the grounds could become an RV park.