OUR SAY: Vibe is better over jail closure this time around

NSW Corrective Services deputy commissioner Kevin Corcoran, left, Grafton jail governor Michelle Paynter and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis at the announcement of next years closure of the old jail.

SEVEN years ago Grafton and the Clarence Valley were coming to grips with the effects of the radical downsizing of its jail and the resultant loss of jobs and income to the economy.

The newly elected NSW LNP Government showed the city no mercy, pressing ahead with its program which virtually emptied the jail and sent many jail workers heading to Centrelink at the completion of their final shift.

Yesterday the government went one step further and announced the complete closure of the jail next year to synchronise with the opening of the 1700-bed Clarence Correctional Centre now nearing completion at Lavadia.

At yesterday's announcement of the closure there were many fine words spoken about ensuring staff at the old jail would be much better looked after this time.

Redundancies would be offered to those who wanted them and jobs found in the NSW prison system for those wishing to stay.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he would write a letter to the CEO of the private jail manager Serco, seeking to smooth the way for workers in Grafton's old jail to its new one.

Despite the uncertainties this time around, the vibe is a lot different at the jail.

There is at least lip service to the futures of jail employees and with 600 new jobs coming, there is far less uncertainty about the future.