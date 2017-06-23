Jail consortium willing to work with Valley businesses

READY AND WILLING: Serco representative Michael Page talks about the new Grafton jail at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

THE GRAFTON business community is learning how willing the consortium building the new Grafton Jail is to work with them.

At Wednesday's Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting representatives of the two companies on the Northern Pathways consortium described the benefits that would flow to the community during construction.

John Holland, environmental manager Mark Turner and Serco's Michael Page said the DA for State 2 of the project, to be built on a site at Lavadia, has gone on exhibition.

Mr Turner described how the 1700-bed facility, due to open in 2020, would fit into the landscape.

Mr Page said the consortium is determined to maximise the local input into construction.

He said during the construction phase there would be 1100 jobs and the consortium had a target of 80% local participation.

He said 12% of the workforce would be indigenous and 70% of those would receive training.

The consortium would also offer about 20% of the local tradesmen structure training and one in 10 would be apprentices.

Local businesses would benefit from procurements estimated at $100 million.

Mr Turner said work had begun on the site.