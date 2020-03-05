Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services after alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’.
A counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services after alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’.
Crime

Jail counsellor suspended over ‘inappropriate relationship’

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Mar 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JAIL counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services amid an ongoing investigation relating to accessing official information and an "inappropriate relationship".
The counsellor was working in southeast Queensland but details of allegations have not been released.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," QCS said in a statement today.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers. Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"To do this effectively and humanely, it is important that their behaviour is appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time."

More Stories

Show More
corrective services crime editors picks jails

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

        premium_icon WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

        News Troy Cassar-Daley makes a surprise visit to say thank you to the men and women on the frontlines of last year’s horror bushfire season

        TAG ME: Grafton's legal wall a space for self-expression

        premium_icon TAG ME: Grafton's legal wall a space for self-expression

        News 'With the fires that came through, we found that those young people actually had a...

        Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

        premium_icon Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

        Crime Police are appealing for help from the public after an armed robbery in South...

        'We are prepared': Health district ready if coronavirus hits

        'We are prepared': Health district ready if coronavirus hits

        Health Northern NSW health boss says all hospitals have been in preparation