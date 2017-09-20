South Grafton mum jailed over reckless wounding of child

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

A SOUTH Grafton woman who expressed "extreme remorse" after accidentally hitting her two-year-old child in the head with a beer bottle has been jailed.

The 26-year-old mother of two appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in company, resist officer in execution of duty and reckless wounding, in relation to three separate incidents.

The most recent and serious incident was the reckless wounding charge, which resulted in an 18- month jail term.

According to police facts, the woman and her ex-partner had spent part of the night on May 25 drinking in a park following a funeral.

In an interview with police the next day, she said as they walked back to their South Grafton home some time after midnight the pair got into an argument.

She said her ex-partner punched her in the face and kicked her on the ground before walking into the house.

When she got up about five minutes later, she armed herself with a beer bottle from the front porch, with an intention to retaliate.

She walked in the house to find the man lying on a mattress next to their sleeping two-year-old son.

She then either swung or threw the bottle as she approached, but missed her ex-partner and struck her son on the left side of his forehead, causing a 4cm laceration which began to bleed immediately.

She later told police her ex-partner had used their son as a shield, and that she ran away straight after throwing the bottle and didn't see it connect.

She was arrested on May 26 and has been in custody since.

In court yesterday, her defence solicitor told the court the accused was a victim of domestic violence for several years, and had developed an addiction to alcohol following the death of her first son when she was just 17 years old.

It was reiterated that she never intended to hurt her son.

Magistrate Robyn Denes acknowledged the remorse she felt was genuine, and urged her to make her time in prison count.

"(Your children) need a mum and they need a strong mum," Ms Denes said.

"If you need help there is no shame in asking for it."

For the second assault matter the accused was sentenced to a fixed term of six months, and for resisting police she was convicted and sentenced to one month jail.

She will be eligible for parole on February 25, 2018.