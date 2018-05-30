Jail for man who fractured mother-in-law's face

A man who assaulted his mother-in-law spent six months in prison.

A MAN who has been jailed for repeatedly punching his partner's mother in the face has claimed the Hungarian national was constantly "disparaging" him.

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was taking something to his step-daughter's room in their Mooloolaba home when the 66-year-old woman "kept going at him".

He punched the woman in the face repeatedly, continuing even after she had fallen backwards onto a bed.

The victim suffered multiple face fractures, but has suffered no lasting effects of the assault.

In a statement to the court, she said her abuser had "suffered enough" as he'd already spent six months in prison awaiting sentence after handing himself into police shortly after the incident.

He yesterday pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of serious assault of a person over the age of 50.

Lawyer Anna Smith said her client's victim had "significant alcohol misuse" issues and was intoxicated at the time of the assault.

She also said the man had tried to pay for his victim to live somewhere else as they didn't get along.

On the night of the assault, the man and his partner had called the police in an attempt to get the victim taken away to sober up, but this was unsuccessful.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said while it was clear the man was "antagonised", that did not excuse his actions.

He did however consider the man's early plea and co-operation with police.

Mr Hillan sentenced the man to 18 months' imprisonment suspended after six months, which he has already served.

Convictions were recorded.