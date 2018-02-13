Jail for murder and rape threats, drugs

A MAGISTRATE has described the threats made by a Maclean man to his ex-partner as the most serious that can be made during sentencing in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

Ryan William Farnham, 36, pleaded guilty via audio-visual link to using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend and stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear or physical harm, as well as a raft of prohibited drug possession charges.

According to police facts, the victim had been in a relationship with Farnham before attempting to distance herself. In the days prior to August 13, the victim received a number of abusive text messages from Farnham, which culminated on August 13 with an image of a sawn-off shotgun and threats of rape and murder.

Farnham was placed under arrest and charged two days later, however the court heard that while on bail he was involved in a number of drug offences, including possession of ice, marijuana, amphetamines, methamphetamines and MDMA as well as a charge of drug supply.

Farnham had been in custody since January 4 as a result of an arrest warrant over breach of bail for drug offences.

In court, Farnham's defence solicitor Peter Hunter acknowledged his client had a drug problem and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the threats, and said he was remorseful for making the threats and wanted to overcome his drug problems.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said the fact the drug offences continued while Farnham was on bail for the domestic violence offences was concerning.

Farnham was sentenced to 12 months in jail with a non-parole period of six months for the charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend and stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear or physical harm and prohibited drug supply, and eight months jail with a non-parole period of four months for the drug possession charges.