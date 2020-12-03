JAIL FOR THREATS: ‘You want me to stab you?’

AFTER accusing his girlfriend of two months of cheating on him after he was turned down for sex, a Grafton man twice threatened to stab her with a pair of scissors, a court has heard.

Cody Francis Laurie appeared in Grafton Local Court last week where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges of intimidate intend fear physical harm, two charges of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

According to court documents, on the evening of September 25 this year Laurie was at the victim's residence for the night. The court heard that when Laurie asked the victim for sex she declined and Laurie became angry, accusing the victim of cheating on him.

The victim denied the allegation but Laurie grew angrier, clenching his fists tightly and became verbally abusive.

The police facts state that during the argument Laurie grabbed a pair of scissors and said "I'll stab you".

The court heard the victim feared for her safety to the point where she was not game to argue with him any further for fear of what he might do.

By the early hours of Saturday morning the victim spoke to her mother who attended the address and told Laurie to leave, which he did.

Court documents reveal that about mid-morning the following day Laurie returned to the victim's address and again became verbally abusive towards the victim. As the pair were standing in the lounge room Laurie grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed her backward onto a lounge, before throwing a two-litre plastic bottle full of water at her face. Following the assault the victim left to her mother's address.

The court heard that about 7am on Sunday morning the victim returned to her home to find Laurie had moved numerous items from inside the house and stacked them on the driveway. Laurie then also arrived at the home and told her he wanted to talk to her.

The agreed facts state that when the victim told Laurie she did not want to talk to him he said "do you want me to come up there and break your legs?"

Laurie then left the property and the victim went back to her mother's address.

Shortly after returning to her mother's house Laurie arrived and entered the back yard of the property calling out for the victim. Laurie then produced a pair of scissors and yelled "you want me to stab you?"

Police were called and arrived at the victim's mother's property who accompanied police to the victim's home. There was no sign of Laurie, however he was arrested later that afternoon.

In Grafton Local Court on Friday last week, magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Laurie to an aggregate jail term of 24 months from October 2, 2020 with a non-parole period of 12 months.