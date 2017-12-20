Jail inmates get into spirit of giving

Steady teddy go... items crocheted for newborns and little children by inmates at Grafton Correctional Centre's June Baker Centre.

WITH Christmas approaching, Grafton Governor Michelle Paynter is donating more than 100 crocheted toys, bags, headbands, scrunchies, cushions and blankets on behalf of inmates to the Salvation Army, Anglicare and St Vincent de Paul.

Acting assistant superintendent Rachel Fodera came up with the initiative after her grandmother died, and she started volunteering at the local aged care facility.

"When I was at the aged care home, all I could think about was my Nan's beloved crochet blanket, and how she used to make everyone in the family one,” Ms Fodera said.

PURLER: Acting Assistant Superintendent Rachel Fodera with inmates and crocheted goods for the vulnerable. Photo courtesy Corrective Servic

"So it got me wondering if inmates might be willing to donate their time and skills to crochet for the residents at the aged care facility, and to teach other inmates who didn't know how to crochet.”

Governor Paynter loved the idea which helps rehabilitate inmates.

"It allows them to acquire new skills, and make practical, comforting items for our community's most vulnerable and needy,” she said.

Within a week the first blanket was completed by an inmate with wool she bought.

Now many of the centre's 20 inmates have caught crocheting fever, making blankets, scarves, beanies, pillows, face washers and stuffed toys for the needy and vulnerable.

Purls of wisdom: an inmate teaches a fellow inmate the gentle art of crocheting. Photo courtesy Corrective Servic

One of Ms Fodera's most cherished memories is the touching response from patients and staff at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute in Coffs Harbour on receiving 50 blankets, 50 beanies and 40 scarves to help comfort them during chemotherapy.

"They said it was the biggest donation they'd ever received, and I'm still overwhelmed by their gratitude and bravery,” she said.

All inmates are invited to join this crocheting circle, donating their time and yarn.

Ms Fodera said younger inmates were initially dismissive, but soon saw the fun and companionship it offered, as well as it being a productive activity to do in their cells.

"As well as helping the time pass more quickly and productively, it offers them a wonderful opportunity to give something to the community's most vulnerable while they pay their debt to society,” Ms Fodera said.

Anyone wishing to make wool donations can leave them at the Grafton Correctional Centre administration building, 170 Hoof St or contact the centre on 6642 0301 to arrange an alternative drop-off point.