Jail operators respond to Grafton COVID-19 rumours

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: Medical staff at a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic, perform tests on drivers on July 11, 2020 in the Sydney suburb of Casula, Australia. NSW Health issued a public health alert on Friday after new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Two people who visited the Crossroads Hotel in the south-west Sydney suburb of Casula on 3 July have tested positive, with all visitors

THE operators of the new Clarence Correctional Centre have responded to rumours circulating on the internet about staff being forced to self-isolate due to potential coronavirus fears.

It started after Australian Border Force confirmed that staff from Serco's Villawood Detention Centre had visited the Crossroads pub in Sydney earlier this month.

Clarence Correctional Centre, Grafton. New grafton jail. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Rumours spread across social media this morning that Grafton Serco staff had been among these staff that were now forced to isolate because of NSW Health directions.

However, in response to questions from The Daily Examiner a Serco Australia spokesman denied any Grafton staff were isolated.

"No staff from Clarence Correctional Centre attended the Crossroads Hotel at Casula during the period indicated by NSW Health," the spokesman said.

"As of 14 July 2020, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among correctional staff or inmates at any NSW correctional facility."

The $800m Clarence Correctional Centre was opened on June 24, and will hold up to 1700 inmates, and have an estimated 600 staff.