Jail partners join forces to help teenagers find work

FOSTERING ENGAGEMENT: Members of the NSW Police Force, John Laing and Serco with students participating in the FIt for Work program. Tim Jarrett

REPRESENTATIVES from Serco and and John Laing visited a number of teenagers from Grafton participating in a new PCYC program aimed at building skills to become job ready.

Fit for Work targets 15 to 18-year-olds who might be facing challenges at home, school or in the community and provides them with a new avenue to pick up skills to learn and enter the workforce.

John Laing had provided $92,000 in funding through the John Laing Charitable Trust, something which was identified by Stephen Sabatucci as being an important part of the company's role in the community.

"We take the view that we have a corporate and social responsibility to move beyond just the boundaries of our project and to invest in communities in a strong and meaningful way,” he said.

Enthusiasm for the program was high. Participant Liam Salisbury said that it had already had an affect on himself and others.

"It's a good program that has helped me stay focused and out of trouble,” he said.

"It helps keep kids put their mind to something rather than them running amok.

"I have my mind set on getting a job and maybe in the future buying a house or two - one for me and one for mum.”

After having worked in Grafton with the Fit for Life program last year, Senior Constable Cody Hildrew has been back working with this group of teens for the last four weeks.

"Once you build a rapport, you start to see big changes in the kids,” she said.

"We are hoping to motivate the young people to better themselves and eventually gain employment.

"I have actually spoken to a few of the kids about becoming a police officer and some have been quite receptive to the idea.”

Acting Superintendent Mark Wall of the Youth and Crime Prevention Command was appreciative of businesses involvement and highlighted the success rate of the program in other parts of the state.

"Of the 60 young people who have come through this program throughout NSW, 54 of those have been able to find employment.”