Serco representative Michael Page gives a presentation to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce earlier this year. Tim Howard

YAMBA businesses will get up to speed on the building of the new Grafton jail at its next breakfast meeting.

Yamba Chamber of Commerce members will hear from speakers from the Northern Pathways consortium, which is building the 1700-bed jail.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 15, at 7am in the Block Cafe. Cost $20 a head.

To book a seat email info@yambansw.com.au with details including business name and the number of people attending. Payment will be accepted at the door.