Jail squeeze on cheeky drug find

WHEN new jail inmate Heather Drysdale was being processed, it only took a few sniffs from a police dog to find a suspicious package hidden between her buttocks.

There wasn't a large amount of drugs but it was illegal and Drysdale was charged.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Drysdale had been admitted into a women's correctional centre when a drug detection dog sniffed out the illegal substances.

Heather Jane Drysdale, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs at the correctional centre on November 7.

Sgt Caldwell said she admitted to the officers there was a concealed package and in a subsequent strip search, five Subutex (buprenorphine) strips and a cut-down syringe were found.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Drysdale previously received a suspended sentence for obstruct/assault police.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Drysdale to three months' jail, immediately suspended for six months.