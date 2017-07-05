Jail term for driver in high-speed crash

THE owner of a Chrysler 300C involved in a high-speed crash at Grafton over the weekend was probably left questioning why she let a stranger drive her car.

The man who was driving will spend the next three months in jail.

South Grafton man Steven Meier was sentenced to a fixed term of three months in Grafton Local Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving recklessly or furiously, and one count of failing to give particulars.

According to police facts, the 40-year-old somehow found himself behind the wheel of the Chrysler 300C about 4.10pm on Sunday and was driving at high speeds with three passengers in the car, one of whom was the owner.

It was estimated he was driving up to 100kmh on Oliver St, Grafton - a residential street with a speed limit of 50kmh - when he went over a crest and smashed straight into the rear of a Toyota Prado that was turning into a driveway.

The impact pushed the Prado into a parked Holden Commodore.

Emergency services attended and two of the Toyota's occupants, a six-year-old and a nine-year- old, were taken to hospital suffering shock and soreness, but no serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chrysler had left the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Bizarrely, the other three occupants of the offending car said they had "just met" the man behind the wheel and didn't know his name.

Meier was later arrested after someone reported seeing a man running through yards in Fry St, Grafton.

It was later revealed he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was also allegedly driving on a suspended licence since June 1, but said he had never been notified by Roads and Maritime Services.

In court, Magistrate J Linden revoked two 15-month good behaviour bonds for supply of a prohibited drug, and sentenced the 40-year-old to three months jail for the crash.

He will be eligible for parole on October 2.

Meier has also been disqualified from driving for a further 12 months.