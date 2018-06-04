Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Jail time for car-jacking attempt with a fake gun

Jarrard Potter
by
1st May 2018 5:16 PM

A WOMAN who used a fake gun in an attempt to hijack a car while escaping from police has been sentenced in Grafton District Court.

Tamyka Blatch, 25, from Wynnum West in Queensland, was involved in a crime spree in early April last year, before being involved in a police pursuit from Ulmarra to Mororo.

Blatch attempted to escape from police by using a replica firearm to hijack another car on the Pacific Highway.

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: Read the full story here.

clarence crime
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    3200km charity rally due here later this month

    3200km charity rally due here later this month

    News Every year the Endeavour Foundation holds a rally over some of the state's toughest roads and track and this year it's finishing in Yamba.

    Long stars as Rebels remain top of league tag ladder

    premium_icon Long stars as Rebels remain top of league tag ladder

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton showed their resilience to fight back to victory.

    How one school is trying to save a town

    premium_icon How one school is trying to save a town

    News St Joseph's school floats levee idea to help with Wooli sea levels

    Have you seen Bender?

    Have you seen Bender?

    News A popular Nymboida mailbox disappears

    Local Partners