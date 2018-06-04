Jail time for car-jacking attempt with a fake gun

A WOMAN who used a fake gun in an attempt to hijack a car while escaping from police has been sentenced in Grafton District Court.

Tamyka Blatch, 25, from Wynnum West in Queensland, was involved in a crime spree in early April last year, before being involved in a police pursuit from Ulmarra to Mororo.

Blatch attempted to escape from police by using a replica firearm to hijack another car on the Pacific Highway.

