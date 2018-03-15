Jail time for ruthless ex

AN ILUKA man who rammed his ex-partner's car and attempted to push it into the Clarence River near Harwood was sentenced in Maclean Local Court on Tuesday.

Joshua Brian Page, 33, appeared in court for sentencing on six sets of criminal charges, dating back to September last year, charges to which he pleaded guilty.

The most serious offences included predatory driving, driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, and a series of drug supply charges.

According to police facts, on September 23 last year the victim arrived at a Harwood property to speak to Page. After yelling out and not receiving an answer, the victim threw a pebble at Page's car.

Page then came outside and the two argued before Page picked up a brick and smashed a window of the victim's car.

The victim got in the vehicle to drive off, but Page entered his car and reversed into the victim's car before driving away.

The victim followed and called 000 to give police Page's location.

At a heavy vehicle entrance to the Harwood Mill, Page slammed on the brakes and stopped, with the victim 10m behind.

Page then put the car in reverse and collided with the victim before driving off again.

Page collided with the victim's car once more, when he attempted to push the victim's car into the river, but it became stuck on an embankment and Page fled.

Just three days earlier, Page and another male were stopped by police at Ulmarra around 4.10pm when they observed an illegal turn. Police stopped the car and saw Page swap from the driver's side into the front passenger seat.

When police questioned Page, he indicated there were drugs in the car.

A search uncovered a backpack with 20g of marijuana, as well as 4.9g of methylphenidate and 0.5g of methylamphetamine. Police also found digital scales and several hundred small resealable bags.

In court, Page's defence solicitor Greg Coombes said his client admitted his actions were "less than admirable”, and that his drug problems stemmed from some traumatic life experiences.

"When he was 15 he moved out and lived in his own place and was fishing with his father but, in January 2013, in one month his father, his grandfather and his cousin all passed away, and he then tried to go back out fishing but said it didn't feel right. Then he has turned to drugs,” Mr Coombes said.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Page to 12 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months for predatory driving, stalk and intimidate, drive motor vehicle with intent to menace and damage property. Page also received 10 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months for drug supply.