Jail visitor gets week behind bars

A CASINO man will spend a week behind bars after attempting to bring a knife and prohibited drugs into Grafton Correctional Facility during a visit earlier this month.

Ryland William Abbott, 24, pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court to custody of a knife in a public place and possessing a prohibited drug.

According to police facts, on the morning of January 16 Abbott was at Grafton Correctional Facility as a visitor when the vehicle he was in was stopped and searched by corrections officers outside the jail.

During the search, officers located illegal items and contacted Grafton police, who seized a black handled knife with a curved blade and a small wrapped foil piece containing a plastic bag with orange coloured pieces of an orange strip.

Cautioned and questioned, Abbott admitted possessing the knife and drugs, describing the latter as "bup strips', also known buprenorphine.

The drug weighed a total of 0.14g.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Abbott's legal representative said his client was sorry for his actions and had made full admissions to police when questioned.

In light of the fresh offences, Magistrate Jeff Linden revoked Abbott's parole and sentenced him to a week behind bars.