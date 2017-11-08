Jailed footballer released on bail pending an appeal

Nick Monckton's bail conditions include being banned from Grafton unless it relates to his court appearance.

A 25-YEAR-old man jailed last week for stalking and intimidating his girlfriend, is out on bail.

A magistrate in Coffs Harbour Local Court granted bail to former Grafton Ghosts footballer Nicholas Robert Monckton, pending a District Court appeal against a nine-month jail term imposed on him last week.

Grafton Local Court magistrate Robyn Denes, who sentenced Monckton to jail on October 31, adjourned Monckton's original bail hearing to Coffs Harbour on Tuesday because of concerns of bias.

The court imposed strict bail conditions on Monckton, banning him from coming to Grafton except for court requirements, demanding daily reporting to police in Robina, Queensland, compliance with the conditions of an AVO taken against him and that he remove the social media app Snapchat from his mobile phone.

He must present his phone, unlocked, to police at each visit so they can be sure the app has been removed.

Monckton's appeal will be mentioned at District Court in Grafton on February 19.