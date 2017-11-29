Costly rampage on ATM lands man in jail

IT WAS a birthday to forget for one South Grafton man on Monday, who was told he would spend the next two months behind bars after causing thousands of dollars of property damage on an ATM, Grafton Railway Station and a Telstra payphone on his 27th birthday.

Nicholas Alexander Everson faced Grafton Local Court via audio-visual link from Grafton Correctional Facility and pleaded guilty to three counts of property damage.

According to police facts, on August 9 significant damage to the Bendigo Bank ATM on Skinner St was reported, and CCTV footage revealed an intoxicated Everson punching, kicking and elbowing the ATM while attempting to withdraw money at around 6.30pm the previous night.

The attack caused around $5000 damage, and Everson received a seven month suspended sentence.

Just three months later, police were called to Grafton Railway Station at 9.20pm on November 18 after a railway employee reported damage to the station's automatic doors and a Telstra payphone on the passenger terminal wall.

Everson arrived at the station from Casino, and attempted to enter the passenger terminal, but the doors were locked. The accused was infuriated and struck the glass panel causing the bottom of the door to break away from the track.

Everson then walked away before stopping near the payphone mounted on the southern passenger terminal building and broke the handpiece from the phone and threw it into the carpark.

Police found Everson at 9.45pm on Spring St, and when asked about the damage said "I just wanted to get inside to take a s--- but the f------ doors were locked. I just wigged out on the doors and phone box". Police bail was refused, and Everson had been in custody since.

In court on Monday, Everson's defence solicitor Mark Savic described Everon's mental state as unwell, and that problems with alcohol and not taking his required medication makes his behaviour erratic.

"Since he has been in custody he has an increased capacity to articulate himself because he is on his medication and he is sleeping and eating properly," Mr Savic said.

"He accepts responsibility and is really sorry."

In her judgement, Magistrate Denes revoked Everson's suspended sentence and set a non-parole period of two months.