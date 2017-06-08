Jake and Andy bring their wedding sound to town

DUO: Jake and Andy are playing at the Pacific Hotel Yamba this weekend.

LIFE-long mates, Jake and Andy are heading to Yamba for their first, and most likely only, show of 2017.

After years of strumming away in the lounge room, followed by years of pub jamming, they have become a brilliant electric duo.

Having left behind the public live music scene a few years ago, Jake and Andy now play private functions including wedding ceremonies and receptions, private parties and corporate functions, except for this Friday night when they take on the Pacific Hotel in Yamba.

The duo are renowned for their tight, yet relaxed original sound, playing songs that everyone knows and loves with a genre and era-jumping set list.

They combine the acoustic guitar rhythms with a vocal mix ranging from gritty to soulful, with a few tasteful lead guitar licks, a smattering of blues- harmonica, and a cocktail of foot-tapping bass-stomp and tambourine.

