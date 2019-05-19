Menu
Cowboys hooker Jake Granville faces a one-game ban. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Suspension blow for Maroons Origin hopeful

19th May 2019 12:28 PM
QUEENSLAND State of Origin hopeful Jake Granville risks missing one last chance to press for selection for next month's series opener after being charged with dangerous contact.

Granviille was cited after an incident in North Queens;and's 17-10 won over Parramatta in Townsville on Saturday night.

With carry-over demerit points, not even an early guilty plea would save the North Queensland hooker from a one-game ban.

Granville would need to successfully beat the charge at an NRL judiciary appearance or miss Saturday's clash with Canberra - the Cowboys' last outing before the Queensland and NSW teams are announced for Origin I on June 5.

Granville has firmed for the Queensland No.9 jersey with Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough (knee) and Roosters dummy-half Jake Friend (biceps) out of contention for Origin I.

