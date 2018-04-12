Usain Bolt hits Coast party strip

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt hopped in the DJ booth at Gold Coast nightclub Sin City during a night partying on the Glitter Strip.

THE world's most famous sprinter has ignited the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games party scene with a big night out on arrival at one of its most famed clubs.

Usain Bolt, who flew into the Gold Coast yesterday, settled into a back corner VIP booth at Sin City nightclub on Surfers Paradise party strip Orchid Avenue just after 12.30am this morning.

Surrounded by security, several minders and friends who entered with him plus the club's trademark lingerie-clad waitresses, Bolt's corner is understood to have stuck to his favoured Hennessy XO cognac.

Bolt hit the Sin City DJ booth just after 3am for a 15-minute session alongside house DJ J-dub, telling the packed club dance floor at one point: "Let me feel everything you've got.

"Yoyo, mother*******, hard core," Bolt said dancing in the booth.

Bolt played some of his favourite tracks including some Drake to a dance floor studded with Commonwealth Games athletes including basketball players, Northern Irish swimmers, and track and field competitors.

Bolt returned to his VIP area after co-piloting the DJ booth before exiting out a back way just before 4am.

Unlike some of the far less well-known athletes out and about, Bolt didn't care who was taking photos or shooting video during his DJ set.

Sin City assistant manager Ric Gibson, who has previously hosted actor Amber Heard and tennis star Bernard Tomic in the venue VIP area, said Bolt could not have been nicer or more humble.

"He was just a very nice guy. His security team could not thank us enough for looking after them."

Central Surfers Paradise was awash with Games athletes last night, with many now finished competing and ready to hit the town.

Early on in the night many told the The Gold Coast Bulletin they were heading to Sin City.