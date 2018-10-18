James Creek Road upgrade on the cards

IT'S TIME: Annette and Peter Gardiner are two James Creek residents who have spoken to The Daily Examiner about upgrading James Creek Rd in the past.

IT'S TIME: Annette and Peter Gardiner are two James Creek residents who have spoken to The Daily Examiner about upgrading James Creek Rd in the past. Caitlan Charles

JAMES Creek Rd will be upgraded by Clarence Valley Council in preparation for the increase of 3-4000 cars per day when the developments slated for the road are complete.

While McIntyres Lane was originally looked at to upgrade, council staff and councillors said due to the new positioning of the Pacific Motorway, it was difficult to know what the future of the road would be.

James Creek Rd will be upgraded with the help of section 94 funding, which comes from developers.

Cr Richie Williamson said there were already big developments along James Creek Rd, and more likely in the future.

"It's within council's power tomorrow internally to do the work that is required, get the plan certified and then overtime pay the section 94 funds borrowed,” he said.

Cr Williamson said he'd left McIntylres Lane out because of the uncertainly of its future.

"There is less change of big development potential along that road to fund development potential,” he said.

"Furthermore we don't have a clear picture of the big role McIntyres Lane will play once the Pacific Motorway is reopened. "We simply don't know how it will interact with the new interchange at Maclean.”

Cr Peter Ellem, who first proposed to the motion to look at sealing gravel roads in the Clarence Valley, said the future growth of the James Creek area was one of the reasons he pushed for this motion at first.

"I would hope that before the end of this council term we do see some bitumen on there and I'm glad the intersections are being addressed as well,” he said. "This should be done properly.”