James Creek the right place for high-density housing?

What the SUB2020/0038 development application for James Creek would look like.

A 342-lot subdivision in the middle of James Creek has caused a stir among residents and community members after they received a letter from Clarence Valley Council informing them of the proposal.

The development application SUB2020/0038 lodged by Robert Collin Donges earlier this year includes 336 residential lots, four drainage reserves, one commercial lot and one public reserve.

James Creek is known for its quiet, semirural lifestyle with most properties on acreage. However, this proposed development, should it go ahead, will result in high-density housing.

Earlier this week a member of the public posted a photo of the letter and proposed layout of the subdivision:

A social media post about the proposed James Creek subdivision. Facebook

This is not the first time this site has raised issues for residents.

In November 2014 Clarence Valley Council notified residents of a proposal to alter zoning in the area to support a planning proposal for Lot 104 James Creek Rd.

The proposal requested that the land be rezoned from RU1 Primary Production to R1 Gen3 Medium Density Residential and B1 Neighbourhood Centre.

In one statement from a resident, submitted in January 2014, the development proposal was described as an "urban ghetto-type development in a rural environment".

In the March 2014 Council meeting councillors agreed to rezone the lot from RU1 Primary Production to R1 General Residential and R3 Medium Density Residential, to the dismay of many onlookers.

The current SUB2020/0038 application has yet to be assessed by Clarence Valley Council, though some residents have posted concerns on social media that it may be approved without consultation.

However, in an earlier interview with CVC planning and community director Des Schroder, " … any DA that has submissions or is of great public interest will go straight up for council."

Residents are invited to submit any comments by 4pm December 11, 2020.