James Morrison gig is going to be special

WASHINGTON. New York. Deniliquin. Australia's own trumpet king James Morrison's touring schedule is diverse to say the least and that's the way he likes it.

The award-winning maestro of the most prolific of all brass instruments, Morrison has just returned from New York before heading straight to Deniliquin for its blues festival.

"I love doing regional shows. I've been touring around Australia all my life doing different things and intending on continuing that,” Morrison said from his Mt Gambier music academy base.

Lucky for us he is including a visit to Grafton in next regional pitstop, having only played the Clarence on three occasions over the past 30 years, Morrison is looking to this rather special gig set in the spectacular cavity that is the historic Christ Church Cathedral.

"It has been a while since I played Grafton and never in the Cathedral before so this show is going to be very different. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Tying in nicely with this particular venue will be the genre being served up by Morrison on this occasion - gospel.

And while the religious connotations are the obvious first thoughts, Morrison said it was not going to be an evening of what people may consider purely Christian music.

"Gospel as a style can sometimes be folk, sometimes rock. The Christian-style of gospel music has its roots in the blues. I grew up in the church and love that music. So many great jazz singers blend the blues with gospel because they have similar roots. The idea of gospel comes from the blues as does jazz. Jazz singers always love playing gospel music . It's all connected.”

Which is where Morrison's co-star Evelyn Duprai comes into it picture. The seasoned jazz vocalist will be joining the brass player for a memorable evening in this special SOULful 2017 Concert presented by Clarence radio station FM103.1 Loving Life.

And Morrison can hardly wait to get to work with such a vocal talent.

"Evelyn is a fantastic singer. I've worked with her in all sorts of settings with blues bands and gospel music is really her thing.”

"Amazing Grace is gospel style but musically the style can also be blues. We will be exploring the connection between those genres in what sounds like a very impressive setting.”

The SOULful concert featuring James Morrison and Evelyn Duprai with local support Grace McDonald is on Saturday, May 13 at the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton. Tickets $35/95 available from www.fm1031lovinglife.com.au or phone 6642 5097 for inquiries.