Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2019 Ashes will be the first in the Test Championship. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
The 2019 Ashes will be the first in the Test Championship. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Cricket

End of Test cricket as we know it: Ashes to usher in new era

by Jacob Kuriype
2nd May 2018 10:54 AM

THE 2019 Ashes will signal the start of a new era in cricket, kickstarting a nine-team Test Championship.

The International Cricket Council confirmed last week that the long mooted Test Championship would begin next year, and on Tuesday Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland revealed the Ashes would be the tournament's first series.

The Test Championship puts the top nine teams in the world in a single league, with countries picking up points to qualify for a biennial final.

The tournament is intended to breathe new life into the five-day game, giving it the context enjoyed by franchise Twenty20 cricket.

The ICC has committed to the concept for at least two two-year cycles, with plans to begin a one-day international league in 2020.

"This summer is actually the last season of future tours cricket as we know it, in that we move to the Test Champsionship," Sutherland told Gerard Whateley on SEN Radio.

"The Ashes in July 2019 will be the first series of the new Test Championship."

Sutherland is hopeful the Championship format will give home countries more power when it comes to setting the terms of a series, in the wake of India's resistance to playing a day-night Test this summer.

 

Cricket Australia James Sutherland has confirmed the Ashes will be the Test Championship’s first Test series.
Cricket Australia James Sutherland has confirmed the Ashes will be the Test Championship’s first Test series.

"We are hoping there will be some sort of regulation that allows home teams to fixture at least one day-night Test match," he said.

The CA boss believes India's stubbornness to play under lights is due to their fears of Australia's prowess with the pink ball.

"To be frank, I think they want to come out here and beat us," he said.

"There's a sense, or a reality, that Australia has won each of the pink-ball Test matches that have been played in Australia and there may be a sense that it gives us a bit of an advantage."

Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan are the three Test teams that will not be involved in the Championship.

Related Items

2019 ashes icc international cricket council james sutherland test championship

Top Stories

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    News Tree planted to mark historic occasion found broken in Clarence Valley park

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    News “She told me that boys were calling her a slut, she was 12."

    One man's angry is another woman's here we go again

    premium_icon One man's angry is another woman's here we go again

    Opinion Don't call women angry unless you're willing to find out why

    A new lease on life for long-time locals

    premium_icon A new lease on life for long-time locals

    Council News AFTER more than 60 years, Cromack Transport could have a new home

    Local Partners