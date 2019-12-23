JAMIE JUBILANT: Grafton swimmer soars at state championships

SWIMMING: Grafton multi-class swimming sensation Jamie Plunkett has rounded out the year in style with a swag of medals and person best times at NSW and Queensland State Championships.

After a great year in the pool, the 14-year old star travelled south for the NSW Senior State Aged Championships at Sydney Olympic Park at the start of the month, qualifying for six events in the 11-years and over multi-class and placing top six for her age in all of them.

Plunkett then headed north for the Queensland State Aged Championships where she had seven events and earned bronze medals for the 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke.

Jamie Plukett's most recent medal haul.

The rising star has set more than six personal bests in the past month and mother Karina Plunkett couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s efforts in what was a tough season.

“This year has been pretty difficult for her mentally but she’s done so well to finish the year so strongly,” she said.

“She had a good start to 2019 and then she had a rest as well as a forced break from the fires interrupting a few meets.

“But she went on to NSW state to get a few PBs before heading to Queensland to post some amazing personal best times – some were over 3.5 or 4 seconds faster than she had ever done.”

Jamie moved to Grafton with her family from Darwin about five years ago and Karina said her daughter’s swimming changed from a hobby to a passion after the move.

“She loves her swimming. She absolutely thinks it’s the whole world. She doesn’t really acknowledge how strong she is,” Karina said.

“She’s only been training for four or five years but she’s been in water since she was six months old. Sometimes I wonder if I’ll ever be able to get her out of the pool.

“She loves to be at Grafton pool. She would be there every day if she could.”.

Jamie was eyeing another solid year in the pool in 2020 amid her rapid rise.

“She will have the Christmas period off before getting back into training in January,” Karina said.

“She’s aiming for more success at the Australian Age Championships that will be held in Western Australia in April.”

Karina was thankful for Jamie’s support group and its influence on her as a person and an athlete.

“She’s really lucky to have some incredibly positive friends that have helped her grow,” she said.

PLUNKETT’S RESULTS

2019-2020 NSW Senior State Aged Championships at Sydney Olympic Park

4th in the 50m freestyle with a time of 34.42 dropping 0.62PB

5th in the 200IM with a time of 3.24.79 adding 3.36

5th in the 100 breast with a time of 1.51.19 dropping 1.05PB

6th on the 100 Free with a time of 1.22.43 adding 1.15

4th in the 100 back with a time of 1.31.90 dropping 1.14PB

5th in the 100 fly with a time of 1.39.35 adding 4.33

Three PB’s

2019-2020 Queensland State Aged Championships

3rd in the 50 Free winning Bronze with a time of 34.90 dropping 0.14 and was 2nd reserved for the Open Multiclass aged finals PB

4th in the 200 IM 3.20.18 dropping 1.23 and was 2nd reserve for the Open Multiclass aged finalsPB

3rd in the 100 Breast, winning Bronze with a time of 1.52.01 dropping 0.23PB

5th in the 100 Free 1.19.46 dropping 1.16 PB

3rd in the 100 Back winning bronze with a time of 1.29.96 dropping 3.36 and going through to swim in the Finals where she placed 10th in the open Multiclass Aged with a time of 1.32.28 PB

4th in the 200 Free with a time of 3.03.43 dropping 2.47 PB

DQ in the 100 Fly (starting before the start signal)

6 PB’s and 3 Bronze Medals