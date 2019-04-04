Maclaren all business as he targets Roar

Melbourne City signing Jamie Maclaren has yet to score against Brisbane Roar and plans to chance that on Friday night. Picture: AAP

Former Roar marksman Jamie Maclaren intends to complete his set by scoring against Brisbane at AAMI Park on Friday night.

The Roar are the only current A-League club Maclaren - now with Melbourne City - is yet to score against.

Before joining Brisbane in 2015, the Socceroos striker failed to find the back of the net in three appearances against the Roar while playing for Perth Glory.

"It would be nice to go out there on Friday night (and score)," said Maclaren, who netted 40 A-League goals in two seasons for Brisbane before leaving for Europe in 2017.

"All respect to that club and what they gave me, but my loyalties are here with Melbourne City … for me it's business as usual."

Maclaren has scored five goals in five games for City since returning to the A-League in the January transfer window following stints with German club Darmstadt and Scottish outfit Hibernian.

"The big reason why I've come back is to, in terms of Melbourne City, boost them up, but also the league needs a bit of a boost in terms of bringing other names back to this country," the 25-year-old marksman said.

"If I can start a course for other Aussies to make their way back and really kick-start this league with more teams coming (in an expanded competition), it'll be great."

City sorely missed Maclaren's services last Saturday when they were beaten 3-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers at ANZ Stadium.

Having been ruled out of that match with concussion after a training ground shot from teammate Kearyn Baccus hit him in the head, Maclaren is desperate to help his team rediscover form against the Roar.

Jamie Maclaren scored 40 goals for the Roar. Picture: Darren England.

City have dropped to sixth on the ladder, and yet to mathematically secure a top-six berth despite being seven points ahead of seventh-placed Newcastle Jets.

"I'm raring to go for Friday," Maclaren said.

"It (the blow to the head) was a freak accident. It just hit me clean in the temple and I was out for about three minutes.

"Like any player, you wanted to go out there and play (against the Wanderers) but your health comes first. We took those steps.

"We're a hungry group of boys and we want to go out there and win something this year. We've got a big four games to go.

"If we can shore (things) up at the back we'll always score goals, and that's a collective thing. Us as a group, we need to really pull together."

City are one of only three teams the Roar have beaten in what has been a disastrous season for the Brisbane club.