Janelle says farewell, but not goodbye

NEW JOURNEY: Clarence Valley Healing Centre stalwart Janelle Bancroft has left Gurehlgam to study at university but will continue contributing her weekly column. Adam Hourigan

Giinagay Jinggiwahla

THROUGH this column I have often spoken about many of the programs, events and people that have been connected with my employer, Gurehlgam Corporation, and its service, the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre.

Until earlier this month I had worked with Gurehlgam for five years in its Healing Centre.

But now it's time for me to move on and undertake new experiences, specifically to begin study through Curtin University to obtain a degree in indigenous community development, something I have worked in my whole career but would like the piece of paper to complement.

I leave Gurehlgam with many wonderful memories that I want to share with you here.

In 2013 I was employed by Gurehlgam to undertake a development plan to set up a healing centre. With funding from the Healing Foundation, it was an 18-month project.

At the time, Gurehlgam had a large vacant room in its complex (in the old Catherine McAuley College building). It was decided this room would become the healing centre.

After the development plan was completed, Gurehlgam was fortunate enough to receive more funding to implement its plan.

Initially it was an odd experience for me working at the Gurehlgam complex, as I had gone to school there when it was St Mary's College. The healing centre room back then was one of the science labs.

However with a new coat of paint, new curtains and furniture and an amazing mural featured on the back wall, courtesy of local artist Kim Healey, the room was transformed into a place of healing.

Over the years, many events and programs have been held in this space, including two different NSW parliamentary inquiries (one being an inquiry relating to reparation for the Stolen Generation and the other being an inquiry into residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities).

At both of these inquiries, Gurehlgam personnel were able to give evidence.

Some of the other happenings included hosting an event for South Sudanese people who were undertaking a run from Brisbane to Sydney to raise money for a school in South Sudan, holding of numerous healing programs such as Seasons for Healing (an education program focused on grief and loss) and celebrations of special events such as Reconciliation Week and Apology Day.

Many community meetings were also held in this space.

A major component of the healing centre is its beautiful healing garden.

Originally it was just an unused patch of land adjacent to the tennis courts at the complex. However it has developed into a serene space for quiet reflection and an outdoor venue for many events.

It features garden beds dedicated to the three nations of the Clarence Valley - the Gumbaynggirr, Bundjalung and Yaegl. It is home to a variety of bush tucker and bush medicine plants as well as a thriving vegie patch.

There have been many organisations that have assisted us to develop the garden, including Clarence Valley Council, which supported us with small grants funding; Novaskill, which ran short courses in the garden that developed infrastructure such as seating and garden beds; and Permaculture College Australia, based in Nimbin, which showed us how to implement permaculture principles in the garden.

However the healing centre (including its healing garden) has become much more than just a physical space - it has become an entity that promotes healing from grief, loss and trauma, primarily through the practice of Aboriginal culture.

The healing centre also actively promotes reconciliation between the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal community, with many of its events and activities open to the general community.

In closing my column today, I would like to thank all the amazing people I have worked with over the years, including Gurehlgam manager Kenn Payne, chairperson Julie Perkins and my co-workers Jo, Erin, Dawn, Colin and Mavis.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the organisations the healing centre has partnered with over the years, including the Sisters of Mercy, Camellia Cottage, Momentum Collective and Social Futures.

Long may the healing centre run.

PS. While I'm leaving Gurehlgam to study, I will continue to write the weekly column to keep people informed about indigenous issues and keep the conversations going, particularly in our local areas.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ("hello” in our first nations languages) is a weekly column written by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across our first nation areas Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.