Janessa dances from the heart

A CAREER in dancing is the dream of thousands of young hopefuls, their after-school teaching studios becoming their second homes as they pointe and pirouette their way through the teenage years.

But like all extremely competitive and highly disciplined fields, few make it through to the elite level. So when Janessa Dufty began her journey as a wide-eyed five -year-old at Adele Lewis' studio in the Lower Clarence, she hoped it was the beginning of a stellar career, one which would someday culminate in performing with the best in the world.

Some 25 years later, she is living that dream with the Sydney Dance Company, but her hometown is never too far away. Dufty was back in the Clarence over the Christmas break to visit family and reluctantly pose for a few photos in an adult ballet class.

With childhood teacher Adele Lewis still in command, she was surrounded by friends from her childhood ballet days rallied together to do the class "just like old times".

"Don't look!" she waves her arms. "I'm shy," she protests to the class before jumping repeatedly into the air effortlessly.

It's hard to believe someone who can perform in front of thousands is still apprehensive about her ability in front of a hometown crowd.

But she isn't always so, her Instagram showing a mock run up the "Rocky" stairs in Philadelphia, where she and other members of the Sydney Dance Company were in the middle of their annual tour, this time in the USA, ending with a one-week stint in New York. Later in the year she will choreograph a work for the New Zealand School of Dance where her name features on the honour board while continuing to perform locally and overseas with her company.

Quite a contrast from home.

Dufty was raised in Yamba and loved dancing for as long as she can remember, so it was only a matter of time before the lessons began

"I always had music on dancing with mum in the lounge room when I was a kid," she said.

Like many young girls on the Lower Clarence, Dufty signed up with Miss Lewis in ballet, and it wasn't long before her teacher saw something in the Yamba Public School student.

"The first day she came to me, I said to someone 'That child is going to be a star', teacher Adele Lewis confirmed.

STAR POWER: Sydney Dance Company dancer Janessa Dufty with her childhood dance teacher Adele Lewis in Yamba. Adam Hourigan

Dufty danced through the usual path of many young students. Exams, eisteddfods all followed, while her drive for a career in the arts grew stronger.

"I just think I always wanted to do it. It was definitely a passion and I had so much love for it I probably danced nearly every day," she said.

"But I just loved dancing and practising as a kid. I made such great friends, and I did love all those little competitions and the exams. That's when I got the scholarship."

That helping hand provided Dufty with her first foray into the wider world of dance at age 15. The Queensland Dance of Excellence allowed her to devote her time to dance studies.

"Half dance, and half studies," Janessa said. "Mum was still pretty precious about me still going to school."

And so as she completed Years 11 and 12, she danced with the Queensland Ballet and received her Royal Academy of Dance Solo Seal.

But then her dance path took a detour.

"I thought I was going to be a ballerina, but then I found contemporary dance," she said.

"The creative side of it was amazing. It just blew my mind."

Sydney Dance Company's Janessa Dufty began her dancing career on the Lower River. Adam Hourigan

Dufty again took another giant leap forward into senior dance training, heading overseas to the New Zealand School of Dance to study a three-year Diploma of Contemporary Dance. Her future was becoming clearer.

"Ballet was a bit more limiting. (In contemporary dance) you can be very creative, you can make up moves and create different ways to do a show," Dufty said.

"You can really find yourself, and how you move and who you are as a person; really discover your own journey."

Those three years went quickly and Dufty successfully auditioned for the New Zealand contemporary dance troupe Black Grace. After a shade over of 15 years of dance training, she can now call herself a professional dancer.

But again, it was seemingly all part of her plan, even if it was day-by-day, step-by-step.

"It was a gradual transition (into professional dance)," she said. " I always had that love for it, and I think through those years it was just a case of sponging up everything and finding what you like."

Two years of the NZ dance company ensued, their works a mix of local culture and contemporary, she toured the United States, Canada, Noumea and throughout New Zealand.

But her homeland was calling her back, and led to an audition with the contemporary focussed Sydney Dance Company.

"I was ready to come home, so I did the audition, though when I started there were 400 people and they just whittled them down over two days," she said.

By the end, just four, including Janessa, remained.

Sydney Dance Company's Janessa Dufty dances as part of Gabrielle Nankivell's work Wildebeest. PeterGreig.com

Eight years later, Janessa is still part of the core company of dancers, and is enthused as ever about her future.

"I find I'm very lucky to be here. Because we get to work with so many different choreographers we get a taste of all types of dancing and many different dancers coming in and out of the works," she said.

"I'm never bored - I'm always having a really good time. The grass sometimes isn't greener on the other side."

That's quite obvious when you read her biography on the prestigious dance company's website.

It mentions tours of the Russia, Switzerland, Germany, South America. Accolades such as being named in the 2012 and 2014 Dance Australia Critics Survey for 'Most Outstanding Dancer', guest choreographer work and performances created by the Sydney Dance Company's director Rafael Bonachela.

"He was the one who auditioned me," Janessa said.

"Rafael's great, he's quite physical in his movements and I like that.

"It always is quite technical, and can have a classical kind of look, and because I worked really hard at my ballet ... I'm still using that now. "He's very passionate. It rubs off and you want to give more." Bonachela returns the compliment. "I was immediately drawn to (Janessa's) beautiful dancing, she has a very unique and particular movement style," he said.

"She is grounded, fast and strong but also sensual with gentle qualities to her dancing and an amazing stage presence. She is an artist that likes to be challenged creatively and technically."

With a life of passion, creativity and touring, comes the work but Janessa says it was like a normal job.

"We start at 9.30am and finish at 6 if we're not performing. Throughout the day we're either creating a work, or remounting a work," she said.

"We'll start with a 1hr 15m technical class. It could be ballet, contemporary or even yoga, and then the work continues from there."

Sydney Dance Company dancer Janessa Dufty back home in Yamba over summer holidays Adam Hourigan

And with the constant work, comes a constant strain on the body, something that Janessa says she and her fellow dancers are constantly aware of. "We do a lot of our own rehab, and there's a great physio as well," she said.

"It something that we all have to manage, but everyone is aware of what they do, what they eat, and getting the right amount of rest."

But being on stage is where Janessa's passion lies.

"I absolutely love performing, I'll try to perform as long as I can - it's such a special thing and you can't do it forever, but I really just want to sink my teeth into what I'm doing. I don't have to rush things," she said.

"But I would like to create some works. We have a program called New Breed where you get picked to do a piece so that's pretty exciting and I'll try to apply for that.

"I'd always hoped to be on a stage, and be inspired by everyone and work with amazing talent - and I'm doing it. It's absolutely incredible. I'm living the dream."

Despite having the dance world at her finely tuned feet, Janessa says her hometown is still a place she cherishes.

"It was special to be back home and see they were all there. I felt so much love - and everyone was so proud and happy for me.

"I love Yamba. It feels so good to be around my family, friends and the beautiful beach it's really nurturing to get home and touch base. "I can't thank my parents enough for all the love and support they gave endlessly, and also to the incredibly talented teacher Adele Lewis. "She has always encouraged and nurtured us to dance with heart - and what a wonderful gift."

Sydney Dance Company's Janessa Dufty began her dancing career on the Lower River. Adam Hourigan

This article, and others is available in the Autumn/Winter edition of Clarence+ magazine, available for free throughout the Clarence Valley.