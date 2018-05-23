Janessa's inner fire burns bright in moving dance production

Former Yamba dancer Janessa Dufty with Izzac Carroll dance the opening duo of the Sydney Dance COmpany's new production ab [intra]

Former Yamba dancer Janessa Dufty with Izzac Carroll dance the opening duo of the Sydney Dance COmpany's new production ab [intra] Pedro Greig

FROM the dance halls of the Lower Clarence, Janessa Dufty has made the world her stage as a contemporary dancer and she feels her latest work allows her to be herself.

Ms Dufty, who learned her craft under Lower Clarence dance teacher Adele Lewis, is performing with the Sydney Dance Company in their latest contemporary work, ab [intra], which has opened to rave reviews and Ms Dufty said her role allows her to share herself.

ab [intra] dance: Former Lower Clarence dancer Janessa Dufty performs in the Sydney Dance Company's latest production

"(The show) is a journey. I feel like I actually just get to be myself and nothing more. I'm allowed to be open with my soul - I get to share me," she said.

"That is unique about this work and it's really special to me."

The work, choreographed by company artistic director Rafael Bonachela grew from a series of improvisations with the company and developed from there.

"We improvised a lot and then wrote down what we felt from within," she said.

"Those words became the tools from which the work was made."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Dufty performs the first duet of the sparsely staged show, where she dances with Izzac Carroll.

"I get to explore an intimate connection with Izzac Carroll. It's called the birth duet and it is set to a beautiful piece of music composed by Nick Wales," she said.

"The duet happens very early in the work, taking it from a more abstract gestural world into a warm, emotive place."

Reviews of the work, which will tour nationally after finishing its Sydney showing, have showered it with acclaim. The Daily Telegraph said every move the dancers made seemed to be generated from some kind of inner fire or instinct.

The review said Bonachela's stated aim of the work was to capture the energy and drive he felt each time he walked into the studio - and this was executed brilliantly.

"In some ways I use this work as a healing process. I allow my true emotions to come out and I find that getting lost in the music and the emotion really helps me to connect with the audience and my colleagues," Ms Dufty said.

"The work feels to me like a big breath, like the extreme expand and contract of my physical and emotional body."