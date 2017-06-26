Jan's pumpkin scone recipe only a call away

Jan Gillett looks at a batch of her freshly baked pumpkin scones that took her to the front page of the local phone book.

JAN Gillett's champion pumpkin scone recipe is over 100 years old, and was passed to her from her great-grandmother.

But it's no secret recipe, all you have to do is look in the phone book.

Jan's creation has been immortalised as part of joint project with the Yellow Pages and the CWA to create a list of "Undiscovered Baking Legends", and is the front cover model of this year's Yellow Pages, her yellow kitchen and warm-toned pumpkin scones a good match.

"It's just marvellous, I'm very proud for myself and proud to represent the local CWA," Jan said.

"It's a shame that my grandmothers and aunties who all cooked and passed the recipes down couldn't be here to see it."

Jan said she started cooking when she was a junior farmer and won a prize for her plain scones and pattie cakes.

But it is now the pumpkin scone recipe that her great-grandmother taught her that has caught the eye of the CWA judges, who chose her recipe.

"I've done fairly well in the local shows with them, and I'm going to give the (Brisbane) Ekka show a go this year," she said.

Jan Gillett shows off the the front page of the local phone book of which her and her pumpkin scones are on the cover. Adam Hourigan

And the tradition will continue, with great-granddaughter Armani who is also pictured in the photo a keen cook.

"She loves helping out, her mum's always had her cooking from a young age, and she's been doing it for a few years now," Jan said.

"But they all know when grandma has some pumpkin scones ready over here," she laughed.

And while the recipe is now out in the open, Jan said there's one trick she passes on to any who want to try.

"They have to have a grey-skinned pumpkin, or a potkin - it needs to be dry. That's the big secret," she said. "If it's too wet, you have to add too much flour and they won't work."