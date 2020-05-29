Jan’s recipe request keeps her cooking in lockdown

Jan Gillett looks at a batch of her freshly baked pumpkin scones that took her to the front page of the local phone book.

SHE may not be a professional, but Jan Gillett's recipes are now part of Australian folklore.

Her pumpkin scone recipe has cleaned up the prizes, and even features now in an official CWA cookbook.

"It's a family hand me down recipe that we've been making for multiple generations.

"We don't use an egg like Flo (Bjelke Petersen), I'm the new Flo they reckon," she laughed.

Ms Gillett has been entering shows since 1988, rewarded with a special prize at Grafton for her long entry history, and even tasted success at the Brisbane Ekka one year with a third placing.

Jan Gillett and Leonie Fish at the 2018 Grafton Show on April 21.

According to the locals though, they'll always be number one.

"I take them to so many different things, I always get requests to bring the pumpkin scones," she said.

"I've baked thousands, but I'm lucky to get one these days they're so popular."

The recipe was also honoured in a recent version of the Yellow Pages, a photo of her passing on the recipe to her granddaughter.

Ms Gillett said the recipe was quite basic, but she enjoyed the different flavour to the plain scone.

"Being a dairy farmers daughter it's quite basic - flour, sugar, butter, pumpkin and a bit of salt," she said.

"But anywhere I go it's almost the first question - are you going to bring some scones?"

Jan Gillett, Undiscovered Baking Legend scores Yellow and White Pages front cover.

RECIPE

Ingredients

1 cup of mashed pumpkin (dry pumpkin)

1 cup of milk

80g of butter

1/3 cup sugar

3 cups of SR flour

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200C

Cook pumpkin and mash (Ms Gillett boils hers)

Mix melted butter and sugar

Add mashed pumpkin, milk and flour

Mix until just combined

Knead lightly and press out and cut with scone cutter

Place on greased tray in hot oven for 20 minutes

Take out of over and let rest for a few minutes