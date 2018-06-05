Japanese import on track for Stardom

Brad Rawiller guides Voodoo Lad to victory in The Heath at Caulfield. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Brad Rawiller guides Voodoo Lad to victory in The Heath at Caulfield. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

VOODOO Lad is primed for a bold showing in Saturday's $1.5 million Stradbroke Handicap at Doomben, but Japanese newcomer Danon Liberty could be the most interesting runner for Darren Weir.

Both completed their preparations for the 1350m Group 1 in an 800m jumpout at Horsham on Sunday with Peaceful State, who could also start in the race, and Nature Strip, who isn't going to Brisbane.

Weir's Warrnambool stable foreman Jarrod McLean, who oversaw the work, couldn't fault the work and rated Voodoo Lad the best going into Saturday's race.

But Danon Liberty is the unknown quantity in his first race for Weir after an excellent trial win at Werribee last week - and his Stradbroke odds have continued to tumble.

The six-year-old is now an $11 Ladbrokes chance, but McLean said whatever he did in Brisbane would just be a stepping stone to the spring, comparing him to Group 1 winner Tosen Stardom, who also joined Weir from Japan.

"He's just an outstanding horse," he said.

"Tosen Stardom had the wow factor, and when you have a second look at Danon Liberty, he has that imposing look, the way he struts around, and he's a well-credentialed horse.

"To be kicking off in a Stradbroke though, it's not going to be easy, but he's done the work and he's certainly going well enough to be there."

Darren Weir is feeling confident ahead of Saturday's Stradbroke Handicap. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

Danon Liberty will carry just 51.5kg. Lightweight jockey Dean Yendall is a chance to take the ride and Kerrin McEvoy another option.

McLean said the horse would stay in Queensland after the race to "enjoy the sunshine" before being aimed at some big spring targets.

"He's fitted into the system so well and everything he has done has pleased us," he said.

"Whatever he does, he is going to come back and be ­better for a race like the Rupert Clarke Stakes, or even a ­Toorak Handicap."

McLean said Lucky Hussler would gallop on the Doomben course proper on Wednesday before a decision was made on whether the eight-year-old starts in the Stradbroke, but it was unlikely.

Meanwhile, leading Kiwi jockey Mark Du Plessis will ride Queensland hope Most Important in the Stradbroke on Saturday.

Trainer Tony Gollan and the horse's owners had a long discussion before electing to go with Du Plessis who has been based in Brisbane this winter.

They were left looking for a rider after Most Important's regular jockey this winter, Jim Byrne, elected to switch to Crack Me Up in Saturday's race.

Du Plessis is originally from Zimbabwe but has been riding for the past two decades in New Zealand and Hong Kong where he has taken his total number of winners to more than 2000.

He has ridden about 90 Group winners including 24 at Group 1 level.