Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON DISPLAY: After a winter break, the Cowper Art Gallery has a new exhibit on display, Japan: Around Corners.
ON DISPLAY: After a winter break, the Cowper Art Gallery has a new exhibit on display, Japan: Around Corners. Cowper Art Gallery
Art & Theatre

Japanese inspiration at Cowper Art Gallery

20th Jul 2019 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a winter break, Cowper Art Gallery and Studio opens again with a new exhibition today.

Japan: Around Corners features the work of artists Suzanne Monin and Kerrie Bowles. Ms Monin is a local artist whose work is regularly shown in galleries throughout the Clarence Valley. Ms Bowles is the owner of the gallery and studio and regularly exhibits in the gallery as well as teaching art workshops.

The pair travelled to Japan late last year and were inspired by the streets and urban areas of large cities and the autumn colours and landscapes of country areas. Days were spent walking the streets and taking unplanned detours around corners to explore and discover the aesthetic of this unique culture.

This is Suzanne and Kerrie's second exhibition together with their previous exhibition showing at Cowper Art Gallery and Studio in 2017. Since that time both artists have continued to explore and develop their art making practice whilst challenging themselves with new media and themes.

Japan: Around Corners is showing until September 1. The gallery will host an opening today at 5pm.

Opening times are Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm, and Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm in school holidays.

cowper art gallery japan japanese culture kerrie bowles suzanne monin
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Sights set on next riverfront plan

    premium_icon Sights set on next riverfront plan

    Council News Councillor says it's Ulmarra's turn for waterfront development and focuses on park

    Calling all foodies

    premium_icon Calling all foodies

    News It's flavour time as Gate to Plate returns

    50th anniversary of Apollo moon landing re-enacted in Lego

    premium_icon 50th anniversary of Apollo moon landing re-enacted in Lego

    News Moon landing re-enactment the best thing in his young life

    All aboard: calling all riverboat captains

    premium_icon All aboard: calling all riverboat captains

    Council News Now is the time to start something big on the water