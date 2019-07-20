Japanese inspiration at Cowper Art Gallery

ON DISPLAY: After a winter break, the Cowper Art Gallery has a new exhibit on display, Japan: Around Corners.

AFTER a winter break, Cowper Art Gallery and Studio opens again with a new exhibition today.

Japan: Around Corners features the work of artists Suzanne Monin and Kerrie Bowles. Ms Monin is a local artist whose work is regularly shown in galleries throughout the Clarence Valley. Ms Bowles is the owner of the gallery and studio and regularly exhibits in the gallery as well as teaching art workshops.

The pair travelled to Japan late last year and were inspired by the streets and urban areas of large cities and the autumn colours and landscapes of country areas. Days were spent walking the streets and taking unplanned detours around corners to explore and discover the aesthetic of this unique culture.

This is Suzanne and Kerrie's second exhibition together with their previous exhibition showing at Cowper Art Gallery and Studio in 2017. Since that time both artists have continued to explore and develop their art making practice whilst challenging themselves with new media and themes.

Japan: Around Corners is showing until September 1. The gallery will host an opening today at 5pm.

Opening times are Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm, and Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm in school holidays.