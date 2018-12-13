Menu
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been named the 2018 player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby League awards.
Rugby League

Waerea-Hargreaves trumps Kiwis captain Watene- Zelezniak

by Daniel Gilhooly
13th Dec 2018 11:45 AM

Sydney Roosters and Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has capped a triumphant 12 months by being named player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby League awards.

Waerea-Hargreaves' ninth season with the Roosters was regarded as his finest, leading from the front as they secured the NRL premiership.

The 29-year-old's form in the finals was heralded, along with his performance shortly afterwards for the Kiwis when they toppled the Kangaroos in the one-off Test in Auckland.

The men's shortlist comprised Waerea-Hargreaves, Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and second-rower Kevin Proctor.

Former Samoan international and Warriors winger Ken Maumalo was named Kiwis rookie of the year ahead of two other outside backs - Roosters centre Joseph Manu and Broncos winger Jamayne Isaako.

Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i won the junior player prize for the second straight year.

Kiwi Ferns centre Honey Hireme, who played for St George Illawarra in the inaugural NRL Women's Premiership, was crowned women's player of the year for the second time.

dallin watene-zelezniak jared waerea-hargreaves kevin proctor new zealand rugby league
