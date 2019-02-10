Menu
Cyril Rioli and Jarman Impey in Hawthorn’s indigenous Round jumper. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Cyril’s just a phone call away for Impey

by Glenn McFarlane
10th Feb 2019 11:38 AM
Jarman Impey has revealed he still occasionally touches base with retired Hawks superstar Cyril Rioli for advice, as he looks to take his game to a new level.

While a tight schedule on the Hawks' community visit to Katherine in the Northern Territory this week didn't allow Impey to catch up with Rioli in Darwin, he said the four-time premiership Hawk had always been willing to assist him, even in retirement.

"The best part about it is that I have Cyril's number and if I want to message him, he replies," Impey said.

"He sent us a message of good luck for the finals. I can't remember exactly what he said, but it was about just playing your own game.

Hawthorn’s Jarman Impey, Connor Nash and Mathew Walker with the Big River Hawks girls team. Picture: Michael Klein
Jarman Impey chats to Shaun Burgoyne. Picture: Mark Stewart
"One of things that drew me to Hawthorn was that Shaun Burgoyne and Cyril were there. I only got to play a handful of games with Cyril, but I'm grateful for that.

"Cyril did so much with his footy (career), and now is the time for him to be with his family, especially with the cultural side of things."

The Hawks' annual four-day trip to Katherine involved visits to local communities and groups.

Impey and teammates Mathew Walker and Conor Nash helped out with the Big River Hawks, as well as helped to promote childhood literacy, healthy-eating programs and mental health initiatives in the Top End through partnerships.

One was with 'Deadly Choices', an initiative to help empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to make healthy choices for themselves and their families.

"It's fantastic to see Hawthorn supporting the local community here in Katherine … we're looking forward to developing our partnership and continuing to prioritise youth mental health in the region," said Jade Gooding, Executive Manager Mental Health at Anglicare NT/Headspace Katherine.

The club has also worked with SALT (Sport and Life Training) on mental health and well-being programs in the region, as well as in Tasmania and Victoria.

