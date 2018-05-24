Menu
Jarrod Bleijie reads out mean tweets in a Facebook video.
News

Bleijie: Why are tweeters so unkind?

by Sarah Vogler
24th May 2018 6:50 AM

STATE Opposition frontbencher Jarrod Bleijie has channelled US comedian Jimmy Kimmel and created his own version of Kimmel's popular "Mean Tweets" segment, reading out responses his received on Twitter after he was critical of questions asked of him by a public servant yesterday.

 

The tweet garnered quite the reaction online and attracted more than 350 mostly critical responses.

The education and industrial relations spokesman and Member for Kawana posted a video to Facebook and Twitter in which he read out a selection of the responses he had received.

Portraits of the Queen and Captain Cook can be seen hanging on the wall behind him, beside the Australian flag.

Former NSW premier Mike Baird attempted the same thing during his time in office, but his video was pulled offline over copyright concerns as Everybody Hurts by R.E.M. and Shake It Off by Taylor Swift were playing in the background.

Meanwhile, One Nation Senate candidate and former Buderim MP Steve Dickson has taken to Facebook to target Australia's 'political correctness', concentrating heavily on the gender issue.

His video attracted more than 12,000 views after being posted overnight.

His answer to end the madness? Vote One Nation, of course.

