Jarryd Hayne wants to stay at the Eels. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Jarryd Hayne reveals Eels plan

5th Sep 2018 9:04 AM

OFF-CONTRACT star Jarryd Hayne has admitted he wants to remain at Parramatta, and he wants to play fullback.

The enigmatic 30-year-old played 15 games in 2018 after battling with injury, but was shifted between wing and centre before playing the final game of the season in the No.1 jersey he made famous at the Eels.

After taking a mighty pay cut to leave the Gold Coast and return to the Eels on a one-year contract, Hayne has finally put an end to speculation he would leave the code and feels he has done enough to earn another NRL contract.

"That obviously would be good, yeah," Hayne told Fairfax Media.

"I always knew that when I was fully healthy I'd be able to do what I do. It was good to personally finish strong but I'd rather win a few more games."

When asked would prefer to play, Hayne said: "I think I answered that [against the Roosters]."

In the Round 25 loss to the Roosters, Hayne ran for 132 metres as well as eight tackle-breaks and scored a try.

There were question marks over Hayne's fitness at the beginning of the season, but he showed glimpses of his best as the season continued and finished the year with 10 tries, Eels' best.

Eels coach Brad Arthur has previously expressed interest in re-signing Hayne, saying negotiations would be left until the off-season.

