Hawks’ future to decide Roughy’s fate

JARRYD Roughead's future with the Hawks will be defined by the club's needs, Hawthorn football director Richie Vandenberg said.

The former Hawthorn captain said no club had transitioned its list better than the brown and gold.

Hawthorn has famously - almost ruthlessly - moved on premiership heroes in recent years, a trait club great Dermott Brereton labelled a badge of honour for the club and players.

"History will show you the best clubs need to keep turning over the veteran players," Vandenberg told the Herald Sun.

"What always comes at the forefront is what Clarko has brought in is you've got to look after the individuals but the club must come first always."

Roughead is contracted for 2019 and is keen to play on but Vandenberg knows exactly what he's going through having been in a similar situation as captain in 2007.

Former Hawthorn skipper Richie Vandenberg. Picture: Michael Klein

Jarryd Roughead in action for Hawthorn. Picture: Alex Coppel

"I think its very difficult for most players to leave the game. Really difficult to leave the game," he said.

"What I love about the way they're managing Roughy's scenario is - we've got a finals campaign, let's focus on the finals campaign - let's make sure we're having conversations and it's all out in the open and everyone's got a clear picture of what's going on.

"I don't think as a player you can ask for anything more than that."

Vandenberg credits the club with helping him transition into the business world - he is now CEO of Limestone Coast Wines, exporting wine internationally and developing brands Hidden Sea, Artan and Vandenberg - and believes all players, not just Roughead, will be well placed for life after footy.

"When Ian Dicker took over as president, he took a keen interest in all of the players and what they were going to do for life outside of football," he said.

"Footy is all consuming when you're involved (but) footy clubs are pretty good these days in assisting all players with what they're going to do in life after footy."

Hawthorn captain Jarryd Roughead. Picture: Phil Hillyard

List management has been a hallmark of Hawthorn and its return to finals has been on the back of a quick-fire rebuild and shrewd recruiting but Vandenberg admits the top-four finish has taken even him by surprise.

"The way the young kids have come on and really stepped up with the voids left when Mitchell, Lewis and Hodge all left ... has been exceptional," he said.

"Is it a surprise? Not really (but) I didn't expect them to finish top four, I've got to say.

"We had a bit of a mini rebuild and got back into finals. We've really set ourselves up again for the next five years."