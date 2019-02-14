Opposition under fire on MP harassment details

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has dodged a series of questions over whether the LNP had the consent of Jason Costigan's sexual harassment accuser before it aired allegations in State Parliament.

Harassment allegations levelled at the dumped Liberal National MP were detailed in Parliament by a former party colleague earlier this week, including that he followed the 18-year-old woman at the centre of the complaint into her bedroom and closed the door behind him, touching her back and her hair.

Ms Frecklington was unable to confirm today if her party had sought the woman's permission before airing the allegations.

But she insisted they had been in "constant contact" with the complainant's family, and had only spoken to them a couple of hours ago.

"I've been in constant contact with the family," she repeated.

"There's really nothing else to add.

"Unlike the Labor Party, it has been myself and the LNP that have actually acted on a complaint as soon as we got it."

The LNP leader also revealed that she had arranged for the Parliament, through the Clerk's office, to undertake welfare checks on Mr Costigan and the staff at his electorate office.

"I am always deeply concerned about everyone in this state's mental health," she said.

"So that is why I have ensured that the Parliament is doing the relevant checks."

Member for Whitsunday Mr Costigan hit back at his colleagues for airing allegations against him in Parliament, insisting the claims were untrue and made him feel sick.

"Some of my parliamentary colleagues have seen fit to use parliamentary privilege to make accusations that they would not have the guts to make outside the House," he told The Courier-Mail earlier this week.

"That should tell the people of Whitsunday and anyone else all they need to know.

"I deny any suggestion that I acted inappropriately towards the young woman in question."

Mr Costigan has denied all allegations against him.