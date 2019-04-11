Menu
Jason Haines (right) leaves Southport Courthouse.
Crime

Guilty of raping student at gunpoint

by Lea Emery
11th Apr 2019 3:11 PM
A GOLD Coast man convicted of raping a 16-year-old Brazilian student at gunpoint spent his first night behind bars last night after being found guilty.

Jason Haines, 53, shook his head after the jury of seven men and five women found him guilty of rape and sexual assault after about four hours of deliberation.

The rape occurred in 2007 but it took ten years for police to match Haines to a DNA sample found on the victim's boxer shorts.

Haines mumbled "cowards" as the jury walked from the Southport District Court yesterday following a two-day trial.

During the two-day trial the court was told how Haines was driving down the Gold Coast Highway at Mermaid Waters when he picked up the young Brazilian student on December 13, 2007.

In her closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Stephanie Gallagher said the boy and Haines - now a bald, obese man who has been using a walker to get in and out of court - were complete strangers to each other.

She said he had no other motivation to make a complaint.

"Things happened to him - he reported it to police," she said.

"It's as simple as that."

The student, who is now 28, was flown to the Gold Coast from Portugal so he could give evidence at the trial.

The jury was told the boy was making his way home where he was staying with a Gold Coast family in the early hours of December 13, 2017.

"He was an intoxicated student in an unfamiliar country," she said.

Haines took the student to two public toilets and then threatened him with a gun which he had in a paper bag.

He forced the boy to perform sex acts with him.

Police did not pick up Haines until May 2017.

It was then his DNA was found to match a sample from the waistband of the boy's boxer shorts.

The boy reported the attack to his homestay mother as soon as he arrived home that night.

The woman described him as "traumatised" and he was "shaking" and "spitting".

She said the boy wanted to have a shower and clean his teeth.

It was not until the next day that the boy went to police after speaking with another friend.

Haines will be sentenced today after his bail was revoked last night.

The matter was heard in Southport Courthouse. Photos Scott Fletcher
Through the trial Haines claimed the sexual encounter was consensual.

Haines' barrister Jeff Hunter questioned whether the boy had gotten into that car and started thrusting his hips suggestively and asking if he wanted to "boom, boom".

Ms Gallagher said, in her closing, the student responded by asking what "boom boom" meant.

Mr Hunter also questioned whether Haines and the student would have been able to fit into the public toilet cubicle together.

