A-lister apologises over shocking homophobic rant

Jason Statham has apologised after being accused of making homophobic comments on a movie set. Picture: AFP/Angela Weiss

DETAILS of the bombshell "anti-gay" rant behind Hollywood star Jason Statham's bombshell apology have been revealed.

The actor has apologised after being accused of launching a vile expletive-laden homophobic rant in which he apparently yelled "you f***ing f**gots" repeatedly on a movie set.

The Sun has exclusively revealed the damaging transcript which sparked the apology.

The Fast And Furious actor is accused of becoming enraged when asked to reshoot a scene on the set of the movie Wild Card and allegedly lashed out at shocked onlookers, screaming at producers and his manager: "Stop acting like a bunch of f***ing f**gots."

The leaked transcript of Statham's tirade, passed to Sun Online, states the outburst took place at Harrah's Casino in New Orleans during filming for Wild Card in 2013.

It claims he said: "Stop acting like a f***ing f*g. I hate that f**gity f***ing s**t.

"Talking, whispering ... you guys are acting like a bunch of f***ing f**gots.

"If you want to tell me something don't wait 'til I do 15 f***ing takes before you say something.

"Stop being a f***ing f*g and be more assertive ... I just hate that f***ing f**gity behaviour f***ing f**gity s**t ... f***ing f*gs, I just hate that s**t."

His exasperated manager Steven Chasman eventually replied, "I guess I am a f*g," before leaving to try to diffuse the situation, according to the leaked memo.

RJ Cipriani, an associate producer on the movie who claims he witnessed the angry tirade, said other cast and crew members were terrified by the outburst but were too afraid to do anything.

When The Sun put the damaging accusations to Statham, he said he couldn't remember the outburst. He then released a statement to an American website in an attempt to explain the story.

He said: "Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago.

"I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments.

"However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologise.

"Anyone who knows me knows it doesn't reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future."

Statham with fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cipriani, a professional gambler who also goes by the name Robin Hood 702, claims Statham and his lawyer Jake Bloom even met with him late last year - in a last-ditch effort to stop Cipriani going public. Representatives for Statham deny this happened.

Cipriani said: "I've felt bad about this ever since it happened - I should have exposed this years ago.

"At the time I wanted to go public but I'm ashamed to admit.

"There were other co-stars, producers, assistants and sound guys who heard the anti-gay rant that day and everyone was shocked and offended.

"Now I want to make things right - it's time the world knew what Jason Statham did.

"I approached Jason and his manager and gave him a chance to put this right - I said I wanted him to either apologise or do something for charity or good causes to make amends.

"He is a big star and has a lot of power to do good in the world - I wanted to give him a second chance.

"During our meeting I said to him, 'Jason the world has been very kind to you and now it's time for you to be kind to the world.'

"But he chose to do nothing so I have no option but to go public with this.

"His lawyers tried to make me sign a nondisclosure agreement that I would never talk about this incident but they can't silence me again."

Sun Online has seen the nondisclosure agreement sent to Cipriani by Statham's lawyer Jake Bloom, along with text messages between those involved.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.