Taumalolo still a chance to play Denver Test for Kiwis

Jason Taumalolo could turn his back on Tonga after helping them reach the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

JASON Taumalolo has left the door open for a controversial return to New Zealand after refusing to pledge his allegiance to the Kiwis or Tonga for the representative round later this month.

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire said he is resigned to being without the dual-eligible players who represented Tonga at last year's World Cup when the Kiwis meet England in Denver on June 23.

However, after turning in a match-winning performance in North Queensland's NRL win over Manly, Taumalolo said his mind remains open on the issue.

Taumalolo, who turned 25 on Thursday, said he has put all his focus on helping the Cowboys kick-start their disappointing start to the campaign before considering his international options.

"I haven't spoken too much with anyone at the moment regarding representative stuff, purely because I've been trying to focus on trying to get (North Queensland) back on track," Taumalolo said.

"I've got a few more weeks so I'm sure you guys will find out soon."

The Cowboys star turned in his best performance of the season in their 14-point win over Manly on Thursday, carrying the ball for 268m, busting 12 tackles and scoring a try.

Taumalolo has been criticised at times this season for not living up to the lofty standards he set during his blockbuster 2017 season when he averaged 194 metres.

Taumalolo is concentrating on getting the Cowboys’ season back on track.

Thursday night's victory over the Sea Eagles was just the second time this year he has run for over 200 metres, according to the Fox Sports Lab.

He also punched out 80 minutes for the first time this season.

While considered a player of unparalleled natural ability, Taumalolo revealed his lull in form led him to question himself.

"At the start there we were 3-4 losses, you start doubting yourself and start questioning why you're still playing," he said.

"I've slowly got myself out of that slump for a bit, just trying to find myself and not only better myself but better everyone else around me too."

Jason Taumalolo was at his rampaging best against the Sea Eagles on Thursday night. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Maguire told New Zealand's Stuff website that he believed the likes of Manu Ma'u, Sio Suia Taukeiaho, David Fusitu'a and Solomone Kata would play for Tonga in the Test against Samoa in Sydney on the same day.

"Those guys I think are going to stick with Tonga," Maguire said. "I've had bits of communication around that and for myself coming in, I want players who will go out and put their bodies on the line for that jersey."

