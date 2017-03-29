31°
Jazmyn sets the role model standard at Iluka PS

Caitlan Charles | 29th Mar 2017 2:30 PM
Lilly-Rose Kennedy, Oceane Mitchell, Jazmyn Ardy, Zyra McElligot and Deacon Hunt from Iluka Public School.
Lilly-Rose Kennedy, Oceane Mitchell, Jazmyn Ardy, Zyra McElligot and Deacon Hunt from Iluka Public School.

JAZMYN Ardy is living up to her new role as a prefect at Iluka Public School, especially after winning the New England region Interrelate Say No To Bullying poster competition.

Principal Phil Bradmore said the whole school is very proud of Jazmyn.

"She was recently nominated by her peers to be a school prefect and with that comes responsibility and she's certainly living up to that and being a great role model," Mr Bradmore said.

"We're really pleased that she won because we encourage students to participate whatever the result and then who knows what could happen.

"We sometimes feel like we're an isolated school, but just having a go the kids can see they can do it too."

Jazmyn Adey's anti-bullying poster
Jazmyn Adey's anti-bullying poster

Mr Bradmore said Jazmyn was incredibly excited to have won.

"She's over the top, she's really happy and excited," he said.

"We had a morning assembly where we took her out the front and told her and her peers were very pleased for her."

Photos
View Gallery

Jazmyn's win is the icing on the cake for Iluka Public School, they know the kids are understanding the message they are teaching that bullying is wrong.

"The school needs to be seen to be addressing bullying issues and that's one way we can do it," Mr Bradmore said.

"It's backed up by our peer support and our personal support lessons during our release and face to face lessons.

"It's the cherry that sits on top of all the foundation work we do.

"Everyone likes drawing and (the Interrelate program) is a great way of getting across a powerful message."

Iluka Public School students Jade Simon year 2, Jazmyn Adey year 6, Malachy Holmes year 4 and Jack Simon year 5 have all received highly commended for their posters in the Interrelate anti-bullying competition.
Iluka Public School students Jade Simon year 2, Jazmyn Adey year 6, Malachy Holmes year 4 and Jack Simon year 5 have all received highly commended for their posters in the Interrelate anti-bullying competition. Caitlan Charles

Iluka Public School had three students receive a highly commended in the Interrelate Say No To Bullying poster competition, and now Jazmyn has been awarded the New England region winner.

"I would like to thank the hard-working teachers and staff at Iluka who set expectations and I would like to thank the students at Iluka Public School who put the expectations on other students to be responsible and show respect," Mr Bradmore said.

"I'd also like to thank the parents who support the programs that we put in place."

This year Interrelate's Say No To Bullying poster competition focused on respecting yourself, others and responsibility for your actions.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bullying iluka public school

Local Partners

