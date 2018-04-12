Jaz's Indian experience on display in Grafton

One of the striking images captured by Clarence photographer Jaz Grady during her time in India. Her exhibition will open tonight at Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe in Grafton.

One of the striking images captured by Clarence photographer Jaz Grady during her time in India. Her exhibition will open tonight at Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe in Grafton. Jaz Grady

INDIA can be a confronting country to visit so if you've always wondered what the place is like but are yet to take the plunge, come along and hear firsthand from a Clarence Valley artist who recently travelled there.

Photographer Jaz Grady spent a month observing and recording Northern India's complexities and colour and the results of that trip are showcased in her new exhibition, Five Years in Thirty Days: Observations From India (five years being the length of time she spent planning her trip).

Jaz said the culture of India and the connection of its people, place and spirituality was something mirrored in many places so she was very interested in observing this aspect of life in an anthropological way.

"India is the place of juxtapositions. For such a poor country, they are so very rich - rich with religion, rich with family, rich with gatherings, rich with respect for those around them, rich with spices, with colours, rich with sandstone and marble mountains.

"It is such a textural place, which was both challenging and enthralling to work in as a photographer, amongst the physical elements of colour, business and texture, while trying to observe and document each shot.”

Working primarily with film and analogue photography in her arts practice, Jaz said India offered the same pressures and rapid changes in moments that can be limiting when shooting with film.

"This worked well with my desire to document authentic India because I was forced to feel the low of a moment lost, as well as the excitement of one I was able to capture.”

Come along and see Jaz Grady's body of work from India at the Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe.

Five Years in Thirty Day: Observations From India officially opens tonight with a special presentation by the artist. Enjoy the bustling sights and stories of India and indulge in its flavours with a selection of street foods and snacks created by the cafe. A bar will be open. Tickets $25.