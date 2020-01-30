Jean celebrates milestone birthday

Jean Kearns celebrated her 100th birthday last week with family, friends and the staff of St Catherine's Villa, Grafton.

ST CATHERINE’S Villa resident Jean Kearns celebrated a milestone last week when she enjoyed her 100th birthday with family, friends and staff.

Born January 1920, Ms Kearns grew up on a farm near Ulmarra and went to school at Gillett’s Ridge.

Growing up Ms Kearns used to walk to school, and later she attended Ulmarra School for her senior years.

Ms Kearns married Clarrie in Ulmarra where they lived and worked on a farm on the Coldstream River.

The couple had four children, two boys and two girls, Bill, Elaine, Lois and Max.

Later Ms Kearns moved to a farm at Southgate, that she and Clarrie owned until they retired to Wooli when she was 60.

After moving to Wooli Ms Kearns joined the CWA and Senior Citizen Group.

Ms Kearns said she enjoyed travelling, with some of her highlights including New Zealand, Tasmania, Western Australia and Uluru.

Ms Kearns said her third grandchild was born February 2018, and she enjoys listening to music and being in the garden.