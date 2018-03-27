Jeannie stands out as Criterion's best in 2017

THE Criterion Theatre will hold its annual general meeting at the theatre at 149 Oliver St at 6pm tonight.

The theatre company's first show of 2018 will be Nunsense from May 17 to 26, about five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Tucabia, a one time missionary order than ran a leper colony on an island south of France.

The Wedding Singer will no doubt excite things up from August 17 to 26, to be directed by Fran McHugh.

The final show of the year will be the pantomime Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood directed by Mareia Cowper from November 30 to December 8.

Every year the Criterion Theatre holds the Ewan Awards, named after one of its popular thespians, Ewan Stevenson, who sadly passed away from skin cancer in 2015. The most outstanding performer from throughout the year's productions wins the Grand Ewan Award.

The 2017 Ewans were held recently at the 2018 Season Launch and Cocktail Party with the Grand Ewan Award presented to Jeannie Miller for her outstanding performance in the musical Curtains as the Broadway producer Carmen Bernstein as well as her role in Some Enchanted Evening, a collection of Rodgers and Hammerstein favourites in one show.