Jeff Bezos sells $US2.8b of Amazon stock

6th Aug 2019 6:14 PM

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos offloaded $US990 million ($A1.5 billion) worth of shares in the company on Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $US2.8 billion ($A4.1 billion).

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $US1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced trading plan.

Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $US37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

amazon amazon stock jeff bezos stock market

